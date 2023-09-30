Woman found outside KC apartment with “bodily trauma” dies hours later, police say

A 42-year-old woman who was found injured outside a Kansas City apartment died hours later.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Kansas City police responded to a domestic violence incident at 5428 N.W. Waukomis Drive to find the victim, Tiffany Johnson, lying in a pool of blood in the apartment complex’s hallway.

Johnson was transported to the hospital but died around 8 a.m., according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

A suspect was taken into custody, however, police have not released that person’s name.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No further information has been released.