Woman found fatally shot inside Kansas City home, person of interest in custody

A Kansas City woman died from a gunshot wound inside her home Wednesday morning — making this the 108th killing in the metro area this year.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. after shots were fired near East 74th Street and College Avenue, said KCPD spokesperson Captain Corey Carlisle. The shooting happened about a five minute walk from Noble Park.

Emergency medical services arrived after the officers and declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel blocked off the neighborhood road by the house where the victim was shot to recover any evidence and speak to witnesses.

A person of interest is in custody and detectives are not looking for additional suspects, Carlisle said.

KCPD is working with Partners for Peace, a community resource for victims, in all homicide investigations to provide social services and monitor risk for retaliation.

The victim’s death comes two days after an unknown person was killed at the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive, which is about 6 miles from this shooting.

The killing is the 86th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city had seen 71 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this story.