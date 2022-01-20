Woman found dead outside Happy Valley-Goose Bay hotel, police investigating

A woman was found dead outside the Labrador Inn, in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, on Wednesday morning. (Heidi Atter/CBC - image credit)

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a hotel in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

RCMP say officers found the woman outside of the Labrador Inn on Wednesday morning.

The hotel is used as overflow space when the town's shelter is full.

This is the second time in less than two months a person has been found outside of a building used to house homeless people. In early December, a man died after he was found in a snowbank near the homeless shelter in town. He was taken to hospital but died some time later.

Police ruled out foul play in the man's death.

The RCMP say the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of Wednesday's death but the investigation of the scene so far doesn't point to foul play.

