Woman found dead in lake at Bluewater Shopping Centre believed to be missing Bexley mum

Taiwo Balogun had been missing since December 1 (Met Police )

A body found in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre is believed to be that of a mum from Bexley who was last seen a month ago.

Taiwo Balogun, 53, went missing on December 1 prompting a wide-scale missing persons investigation by Scotland Yard.

On Saturday, the Met Police confirmed a body of a woman pulled from a lake on Friday evening is thought to belong to Ms Balogun.

Kent Police officers were called to the scene at Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford shortly before 7pm on Friday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said her death is currently being treated as “unexpected but not suspicious”, and added that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson said: “While formal identification awaits police have informed the family of Taiwo Balogun who had been reported missing from Bexley on Thursday, 1 December.

“The family have asked their privacy be respected at this time.”

Officers searching for Ms Balogun previously released footage of Ms Balogun in a shop in Dartord on the day she was last seen, as they appealed for anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

In a statement released earlier this week, her family said: “We are very worried about our mum. She is greatly loved and a massive part of our lives.”