Woman found dead in Kansas City apartment on Saturday after caller alerted police

A woman was discovered dead inside a Kansas City apartment on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of East Missouri Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. after receiving a check-the-welfare call, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Once police entered, they found the woman suffering from “apparent trauma,” Drake said.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the woman dead on the scene. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Drake said law enforcement is processing the scene and looking to speak to any potential witnesses about the incident.

No further information has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.