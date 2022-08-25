Woman found dead in abandoned residence in Crescent Heights

Police say a woman in her 50s was found dead last week in Crescent Heights. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Police are asking for the public's help to provide information about a woman who was found dead last week in the city's northeast community of Crescent Heights.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, police were called to the 200 block of 14 Avenue N.E., for reports of a body that was found at an abandoned residence.





The residence is scheduled for demolition later this month.

Following an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, they identified the person as 55-year-old Rhonda Waite, who also goes by the name Rhonda Joroszek.

Investigators believe the circumstances around the death of Waite to be suspicious, and they believe she died several days before her body was discovered.

"We are seeking information from anyone who knew the victim, was in recent contact with her, or knows who she has recently been associated with," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.