Woman Found Alive in Wrecked Truck 4 Days After Driving Over Cliff in California National Forest

"Her surviving it, not only just the accident, but also the elements is a new year's miracle," said an official

Authorities rescued a woman Sunday who was trapped in her wrecked pickup truck for nearly four days in California’s Angeles National Forest, according to multiple media outlets.

Per NBC affiliate KCAL, a car crash led to the driver’s vehicle falling over a cliff and plunging over 200 feet amid inclement weather and cold temperatures.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. William Fillpot also said that the woman told authorities that she was driving Wednesday evening when a deer appeared on the road, forcing her to swerve and crash, according to The Mercury News.

Faced with the damage to her truck and the forest's hazardous landscape, the woman was unable to get help, CBS News reported. "Most of the time they don't survive because it's pretty steep terrain," said Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Ian Thrall. "She's pretty lucky."

Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Fred Fielding said, via The Mercury News, that a group of hikers saw the wreckage off the side of Mt. Baldy Road early Sunday.

First responders removed the woman from the vehicle. She was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Fillpot said, via NBC News.

“It's been extremely cold and wet, as we're all aware, with the rain and the colder temperatures in the month of January,” Engine Capt. Matt Brossard of the U.S. Forest Service told KCAL. “She's lucky that somebody was going for a hike and found her.”

Brossard also told the news station that accidents like the one experienced by the driver are common on these types of mountain roads. “Driving too fast for your current conditions and not being familiar with the roadway is a big factor in a lot of the accidents,” he said. “But her surviving it, not only just the accident, but also the elements is a new year's miracle.”

The present condition of the woman involved in the crash is unknown. PEOPLE reached out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for additional information Monday.



