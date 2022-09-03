Man detained in search for abducted jogger, vehicle of interest found: Police

A vehicle of interest has been located amid the search for a woman who was abducted while out for a run in Memphis, police said, as her family pleads for her safe return.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday on Central Avenue in midtown Memphis before being forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain, the Memphis Police Department said.

Memphis police said in an update Saturday that the car has been found and a man in it has been detained. A public information officer told ABC News she could not share where the car was located at this time.

"Eliza Fletcher has not been located. This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

PHOTO: Memphis police released this undated photo of Eliza Fletcher. (Memphis Police Department)

As the search for Fletcher continues, her family released a video statement through the Memphis Police Department on Saturday.

"We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support," her uncle, Mike Keeney, said in the video while surrounded by members of Fletcher's family, including her parents, brother and husband. "Liza has touched the hearts of many people and it shows."

The family has offered a reward for information that leads to her safe return, he said.

"More than anything we want to see Liza returned home safely," Keeney said while urging anyone with information on the crime or her location to contact police. "We believe someone knows what happened and can help."

The family is offering a $50,000 reward, according to CrimeStoppers Memphis.

Memphis police said they were dispatched at around 7:45 a.m. to assist the University of Memphis police "regarding a missing person" in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street.

The woman was jogging in the area when an unknown person approached her and she was "reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene," Memphis police said in a statement.

The suspect was believed to be in a dark-colored GMC Terrain traveling westbound on Central Avenue, police said.

PHOTO: Memphis police released this image of the suspect's car in the alleged abduction. (Memphis Police Department)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting in the search for Fletcher, said there currently is no known direction of travel for the suspect's vehicle.

Have you seen this woman or vehicle? Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running. She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel. Tips? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/HpTfQbKjAy — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2022

Fletcher was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts at the time.

Authorities have released images of Fletcher and the SUV they believe she was forced into.

PHOTO: Memphis police said Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running on Sept. 2, 2022. (Memphis Police Department)

St. Mary's Episcopal School said in a statement on social media that Fletcher is a "beloved" junior kindergarten teacher at the all-girls prep school.

Fletcher was described by police as 5 foot 6 inches and 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.

