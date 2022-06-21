Woman and five-year-old daughter stabbed to death in Barnet

Police

A man has been arrested after a woman and her five-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death at a house in Barnet.

Police were called to a property in Brookside South just after 1.30pm on Tuesday and attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A London Air Ambulance was also scrambled to the address, but the 37-year-old woman and the little girl were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the pair had suffered stab wounds and were believed to be mother and daughter.

A 37-year man, who was known to the victims, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murdered.

'The whole community will be shocked'

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, policing commander for the North West including Barnet, said: "The whole community will be shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman and child who have died and also with the officers and paramedics who were first to arrive at what was an incredibly challenging scene.

"Specialist detectives are working to establish what took place and a man is in custody. While they are keeping an open mind as to what has taken place, I would like to reassure residents in the local area that there is nothing to indicate, at this stage, that anyone else was involved in this incident.

"I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual earlier today, or in recent days, to come forward and speak to the police. Your information could be vital as the investigation moves forward."