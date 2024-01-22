Woman Finds Tier of Cake from Her 1968 Wedding in the Bottom of Her Freezer — and Plans to Eat It

Rochelle Marr told the CBC she might add a bit of icing to the 55-year-old cake before digging in

A British Columbia woman was doing a deep clean of her freezer last week when she unearthed a souvenir from her 1968 wedding — a tier of cake.

Rochelle Marr told the CBC that she saved the wedding dessert after her nuptials and it's stayed rock hard in a succession of freezers over the past 55 years, completely forgotten.

"I came across this cake that I had forgotten all about and it's been moved from different freezers along the way and so I thought I better look at it and I saw there was a date or a writing on the bottom of it," she recounted to the outlet.

The writing said, "Do not open until 2018."

Marr then realized that it was her wedding cake — a fruitcake — made by the mother of one of her bridesmaids.

She explained to the CBC that her intention had been to experience a little wedding nostalgia by eating the cake with her husband, Brian Marr, on their 50th anniversary that year. However, the couple had long forgotten the plan by that point and, sadly, Brian died in June 2023.

When Rochelle's son Travis spotted the cake in the bottom of the freezer last week and heard the story, he encouraged his mother to unwrap the cake. They peeled off the decades-old aluminum foil and thawed it out.

Surprisingly, the confection has fared well during its long storage in the depths of the freezer. "It looks really good and it smells delicious," Rochelle said.

Now, she plans to make good on her long-ago promise and enjoy the vintage cake with Travis and his siblings and their families the next time they are all together.

Travis told the CBC that he and his mom are not worried about whether the cake is safe to eat.

"I love fruitcake. I know a lot of people don't and I know a lot of people are skeptical with the aging of a fruit cake, but I did some research this morning, and the oldest one is about 161 years old," he explained.

A food safety expert confirmed to the outlet that the high alcohol, sugar and fat content of the cake, along with the fact that it's been frozen all this time, likely prevented any microbial growth that could cause illness.

To give the cake a little panache, Rochelle plans to add some icing for the special occasion.

