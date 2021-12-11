Woman filmed herself ‘feeding pet monkey cocaine and flushing it down toilet’

(RSPCA Cymru)

A woman laughed as she flushed her terrified pet monkey down the toilet and filmed herself offering the terrified animal cocaine, according to the RSPCA.

Vicki Holland from Newport, Wales, was handed a suspended jail term and banned from keeping animals for life after pleading guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences.

The RSPCA said videos from Ms Holland’s phone showed her offering the marmoset monkey what it is claimed was cocaine while another showed the animal down a toilet bowl.

After a police warrant had been executed at the Newport property, Holland informed the RSPCA that she had sold the marmoset a week earlier.

The marmoset was subsequently found at another address and was signed into the care of the RSPCA, before being transferred to specialist primate experts at ‘Monkey World’ in Dorset for ongoing and appropriate care.

Speaking after sentencing, RSPCA inspector and exotics officer Sophie Daniels said: “I was immediately and gravely concerned about the welfare of this marmoset when I saw these disturbing videos.

“Videos from the defendant’s phone showed Holland offering the marmoset cocaine, while another showed the clearly terrified marmoset down a toilet bowl.

“Holland was shouting, swearing, laughing and at one point in the clip, the toilet is flushed, showing the petrified animal struggling to cling onto the side of the bowl.

“An independent vet soon confirmed that the marmoset was suffering unnecessarily as a result of the way she had been treated.

“We’d like to thank Gwent Police for their assistance in this case, along with Monkey World who have provided a forever home for the marmoset. Thankfully, this monkey is now getting the care they deserve after such shocking mistreatment.”

