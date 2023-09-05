Woman fights off naked intruder after waking with him beside bed, California cops say

A woman fought off a naked intruder after waking to find him standing beside her bed, California police reported.

The woman called 911 at 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, to report the alarming incident, Santa Monica police said in a news release.

“After a brief struggle, the victim was able to open the front door of the apartment and force the attacker out,” police said.

Police later arrested Cordell Dionte Studley, 29, on charges of assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and false imprisonment, the agency said in a Monday, Sept. 4, update.

Studley had been seen at the woman’s apartment complex twice on the day before the attack, police said.

Santa Monica is about 15 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

Beware of ‘bank jugging,’ California authorities warn. What is it?

Accused drunk driver slams into anti-drunk driving sign, California police say

Getaway car fleeing failed bank robbery slams into teen, California officials say