A woman fell from a 20-foot stripper’s pole at a Broward gentleman’s club, caller tells 911

Paramedics responded to a 911 call Saturday morning after a caller said a woman fell 20 feet from a stripper’s pole at Scarlett’s Cabaret, a gentleman’s club in Pembroke Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, BSO deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call around 8:25 a.m. Saturday about a fall injury at Scarlett’s at 2920 SW 30th Ave. in Pembroke Park. The caller said the woman was dancing and fell from a pole, Coleman-Wright said.

“The caller said the injury occurred about two hours before the 911 call.”

Paramedics took the woman to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Coleman-Wright said.

She did not say why the call came in two hours after the fall. There are no details on the woman’s injuries or confirmation on the exact height of her fall, but stripper’s poles can extend two stories.

Scarlett’s was acquired by RCI Hospitality Holdings in 2017, according to South Florida Business Journal.

Another stripper’s fall

The latest injury would not be the first in which a stripper fell from a 20-foot pole in mid-performance.

In Dallas, a woman fell at least 15 feet from her pole and continued to do her act despite broken teeth, a sprained ankle, cuts and a fractured jaw that needed surgery in February 2020, the Washington Post reported.

That accident was captured on video and earned the dancer the sobriquet, “the bounce back stripper,” because she finished her performance by twerking on the stage afterward, TMZ reported.

But the accident put the strip club industry under scrutiny, the Post reported, with calls to unionize the industry since most strippers are considered contractors and not entitled to workman’s comp or health care benefits that regular employees may receive, according to the Post.

The Texas dancer who fell, Genea Sky, told her story on “The Wendy Williams Show” after the video of her accident went viral, Complex reported, and told Williams she was leaving the profession and going back to school.

bb girl fell off the pole and continued throwing it️ pic.twitter.com/PhIIYI59Yl — $AUSTIN (@HTXMADEIT) February 9, 2020

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.