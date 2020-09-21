Woman Falls Out Of Moving Car Onto Highway While Filming Snapchat Video

Traffic on the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour near Heathrow Airport west of London on May 11, 2020. A woman fell onto the M25 while trying to film a Snapchat video, police said. (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images)

A woman fell onto the lane of a busy UK highway while she was hanging out of the car window filming a Snapchat video, according to police.

Police in Surrey, England, said on Twitter Saturday that the woman was in the front passenger seat filming out the window when she fell from the vehicle south of London on the M25, one of Britain’s busiest roads.

Police tweeted that it was pure luck the woman wasn’t seriously injured or killed.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

A police spokesperson told the BBC: “Officers were called to the M25 between junction six and Clacket Lane Services shortly after 01:30 BST this morning following reports of a female falling out of a moving vehicle.”

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and her injuries were “not life-threatening or life-changing,” the spokesperson said. Police did not make any arrests.

After people on social media asked why the woman wasn’t arrested, police responded that “those involved certainly learnt a thing or two that night.”

The quest for selfies killed 259 people between 2011 and 2018, according to a global study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care two years ago, CNN reported. The authors said that drowning, transport and falls were the top causes of selfie-related deaths, and the average age of victims was just under 23.

