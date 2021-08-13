Woman faces backlash after sending husband on ‘exhausting’ weekend-long babysitting trip: ‘I don’t think it’s fair’

A woman infuriated her husband when she saddled him with watching their kids for a weekend.

Decode and demystify Gen Z's latest online slang terms with In The Know's new glossary.

She explained the dilemma on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. She and a few friends planned a girl’s weekend over at her place. So she asked her husband to take the kids to a Disney theme park for the weekend. Although she was paying for the trip, her husband called her selfish.

It's important to stay hydrated — and these gadgets will help keep you on track

“I have been married to my hubby for seven years now. We have two kids together, ages five and eight,” she explained. “I offered to pay for a trip for him and the kids because I wanted to have the house to myself for the weekend. Well, me and a couple of girlfriends. We all pitched in to have a couple of manicurists come over for the day. Really, it’s a girl’s weekend.”

When she asked her husband to take the kids for the weekend, he didn’t think she was being considerate.

“We live in Florida, so I paid for the three of them to go to Disney,” the mom said. “Food, fast passes, rooms, etc. were all included in this deal. Hubby immediately tells me that I’m selfish for wanting the house to myself and that the trip is more geared towards the kids, so what is he supposed to do? He suggested that they spend the weekend in North Carolina at the Outer Banks, and that really pissed me off because we were planning on spending a week there in October, as neither of us has been there. I told him we are already planning a trip to go there and I’d rather we all see it for the first time together. At this point, he’s annoyed and tells me to just ‘buy the Disney tickets and be done with it.'”

Reddit users thought the woman was in the wrong on this one.

“Taking two children to Disney for the weekend isn’t a vacation for him. It’s exhausting,” a person commented.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” another wrote.

Story continues

“You just told your husband what he will be doing with the children without any input from him and expected him to be happy, of course, he isn’t,” a user added.

Here are some of my favorite Earth-friendly products that bring the chill

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, you might also like reading about a teen who slammed his sister over a “cruel” prank.

More from In The Know:



Afterpay’s “buy now, pay later” attitude poses problems for millennial, Gen Z shoppers



This blemish stick is the perfect little treatment for unexpected pimples



Snag this Prime Day deal on an $11 customer-favorite ‘lightweight’ hoodie



5 Kindle books In The Know editors can’t put down

The post Woman faces backlash after sending husband on ‘exhausting’ weekend-long babysitting trip: ‘I don’t think it’s fair’ appeared first on In The Know.