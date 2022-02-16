Woman faces backlash over reaction to her husband’s phone background photo: ‘You owe him a huge apology’

A mom is furious with her new husband for using a picture of her son on his home screen background.

She went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. She has a 5-year-old son from a previous marriage and her new husband adores him. But when she discovered her husband had a photo of her son as a phone background, she was upset that strangers might see it. Her husband, however, didn’t see the problem.

“I got married to my husband four months ago,” the mother wrote. “I have a 5-year-old son from my previous marriage and my husband adores him. We were out at the diner last night, and I asked my husband for his phone to check payment options for our meal. I unlocked the screen and saw my son’s pic set as the home screen wallpaper.”

“I asked my husband how long it’s been there, and he said two months. I got upset and pointed out that it was not wise of him to use a pic of my son as his home screen wallpaper for strangers to see. He said I should relax because it’s not like he posted it on social media.”

But the mom didn’t buy his reasoning and wanted him to remove the picture.

“And besides that, he only used my son’s pic as his home screen wallpaper to be able to look at him all the time because he misses him when he’s at work,” she said. “I demanded he remove it, but he said no. I insisted, and an argument ensued to the point where I got up, paid my part of the bill, then walked out of the restaurant.”

“He decided to stay at a hotel because he was ‘overwhelmed’ and texted me about how deeply I hurt him and told me he removed the picture entirely from his phone if that would make me happy, then went on to say I overreacted and by the looks of it, he’s expecting an apology from ME!! after what happened.”

Redditors thought the mother overreacted.

“You owe him a huge apology,” a user said.

“How is having the pic on his wallpaper any different from a stranger just… seeing your son in person as he moves about the world?” someone wondered.

Story continues

“No one cares about some random child on a screen saver,” another commented.

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this mom who forgets it’s picture day and sends her 3-year-old to school wearing an unfortunate shirt.

The post Woman faces backlash over reaction to her husband’s phone background photo: ‘You owe him a huge apology’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Stepdad accidentally records the moment bonus son says 'I love you' for the very first time: 'What a special moment to catch'

Pug and toddler release 'pure serotonin' when they discover an ordinary flashlight: 'Two innocent souls having fun'

This top-rated robot vacuum is nearly $700 off at Nordstrom Rack for President's Day

This brand makes the most stylish dog products — and they're actually super functional