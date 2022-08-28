Woman escapes half-naked man accused of grabbing her on Virginia trail, police say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself multiple times and grabbing a woman on a Virginia trail.

Just before 8:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the man walked up to a woman and grabbed her around the waist as she was walking east on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.

The woman got away and saw the man run off “with no pants on,” according to police.

Officers and a K9 unit searched the area but did not find the man, police said. Detectives also “canvassed the area looking for surveillance footage near the trail.”

Police said detectives believe the man also exposed himself on the trail on the mornings of Aug. 3, 15 and 18.

“Anyone with information about this case can contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Community members residing in the area are asked to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web,” police said.

No other information about the incident had been released as of Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28.

“Victim advocates from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to this case to ensure the victim receives the appropriate resources and assistance,” police said.

The Washington and Old Dominion Trail includes a 45-mile asphalt trail for running, walking or biking and a 30-mile trail for hiking and horseback riding, according to the town of Purcellville’s website. The trail stretches from “the Potomac River, near Washington, D.C., to the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

