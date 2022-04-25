Woman escapes deadly fire but returns to wake sleeping boyfriend, Texas officials say

A woman escaped a house fire in Texas but returned to try to save her sleeping boyfriend, officials said.

The woman and her boyfriend died in the April 23 blaze, Harris County fire officials confirmed to media outlets.

In a statement, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office announced that two bodies were found in a Houston home after a fire that began in the garage of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

However, firefighters determined a woman escaped the fire but returned inside the home to wake her sleeping boyfriend, officials said said.

Seventy-five firefighters were needed to put out the blaze, KHOU reported.

The two were not yet identified.

“Fire is hot and the smoke produced is toxic and deadly. Never go back inside a residence,” the marshal’s office said. “When you are alerted to a fire, get out and stay out.”