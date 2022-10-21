Woman and dog killed after a popular subcompact vehicle gets T-boned in Madera County

A woman died in a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening in Madera County.

The crash was reported after 6:30 p.m. at Highway 41 and Route 208.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Taka Hiura said a black Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on Road 208, approaching a posted stop sign at Highway 41.

He said they are unsure if the Mini Cooper failed to stop or pulled away from the stop sign in the direct path of a gold Toyota Tacoma that was traveling southbound on Highway 41 at 55 to 65 mph.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was unable to avoid the vehicle and T-boned the Mini Cooper on the driver side, Hiura said.

The woman in the Mini Cooper, which is a popular subcompact car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who also was in the Mini Cooper sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. And a small dog also was killed in the broadside collision.

The woman’s identity and age was not immediately known.

Hiura said two men in the Toyota Tacoma were taken to a hospital with moderate to major injuries.

Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the collision, Hiura said. He said all the occupants were wearing a seat belt.

Traffic on north and south bounds on Highway 41 were closed so the helicopter could land. The intersection was closed for 1 1/2 hours.

Some witnesses provided information about the collision, Hiura said.