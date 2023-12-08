Woman and dog fatally struck trying to cross road after car breaks down, MD cops say

An early morning crash killed a woman and her dog crossing the interstate, Maryland police said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, near Outer Loop I-495, also known as the Capital Beltway, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

While driving south on I-495’s Inner Loop, 32-year-old Kerri Snead’s car began to show signs of a “mechanical issue,” according to police. The car — which had Snead, another passenger and a dog inside — broke down, and Snead decided to exit the vehicle, police said.

The Virginia resident tried to cross the beltway with the dog when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, police said. Both Snead and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The Hyundai Elantra’s driver was injured in the crash and sent to Maryland Capital Regional Center in Largo, police said. Snead’s passenger was not hurt during the crash, police said.

The crash closed down the northbound lanes of traffic in Prince George’s County for about four hours, police said.

There are no charges being filed against the driver at this time, police said, but the crash is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Prince George’s County borders eastern Washington, D.C.

15-year-old student getting off school bus is run over, killed by semi, Texas cops say

Man fleeing fatal hit-and-run pulls knife on officer — then steals police car, cops say

Police chase goes on for 115 miles, reaches speeds of over 100 mph, Illinois cops say