Woman does double-take over her ‘realistic’ $150 Christmas tree: ‘Did I buy a real tree?’

Even after doing “deep research,” a woman still ended up with the wrong Christmas tree.

TikToker @falenkdwb recently shared the incident from a past holiday season. She swore off real Christmas trees and wanted a fake tree that was hyperrealistic.

When she found one at Williams Sonoma, she was skeptical about the nonrefundable tree. However, she made the purchase anyway, getting far more than she bargained for.

At first, she thought she was doing an unboxing of a fake tree from Williams Sonoma, but things quickly took a turn.

“How realistic does this look?” she said. “[It’s] to the point where I’m questioning if I bought a real tree. But I don’t think I did. Did I buy a real tree?”

Yep, it turned out she bought a real tree. After scouring the internet for a realistic fake tree — because she didn’t want the hassle of a real one ever again — she found the Williams Sonoma tree.

Convinced it was a steal at $150, despite questioning the quality, she made the purchase.

“This is the real story of a person who went online and did deep research to find the perfect tree,” she joked.

The hilarious video racked up 5.7 million views on TikTok.

“Buying a real tree: $150 but the story you get to tell for years: priceless,” the top comment read.

“I didn’t know you could buy a real tree and have it mailed to you,” another said.

“But why would someone order a real tree online from Williams Sonoma,” a user commented.

“Hahahaha I am laughing so hard. This is 100% something I would do,” a TikToker wrote.

“I just did this with a wreath on accident from Williams Sonoma,” a person shared.

