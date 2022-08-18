Woman discovers touching note from late dad in old beekeeping equipment: 'He is missed'

A father left his children a brief note before he passed away. Then, nine years after his death, they found it.

Associate professor Amy Clukey shared the note on Twitter. In 2013, her father, Rick Clukey, passed away at 53 from lung cancer. Amy, the eldest of three, said that the youngest, her brother Liam, found Rick’s letter.

The short message was written on a notepad from a lumber company:

Note from my dad found in his bee keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed. pic.twitter.com/M4iIbT0Iqn — Amy Clukey (@AmyClukey) August 15, 2022

“I hope this note is found by one of my children who is curious about beekeeping. Beekeeping is actually pretty easy and you can learn everything you need to know online. Bees make more products than just honey and as a hobby it can be a source of extra income. So don’t be afraid, have courage. Good luck, Dad,” Rick wrote.

Amy explained that her sister “Emily plans on beekeeping when she buys a house,” and that she was “currently crying at the coffee shop” because of the note.

She also added that “my father wrote this when he had terminal lung cancer. It was incredibly hard for him and for all of us who loved him.”

People shared their own fond memories of lost loved ones. It was all very bittersweet.

You can almost hear them when you see handwriting.😥🥹 I unpacked my mom's measuring spoons yesterday from an old, old box and the sound of them made me cry. She baked a lot. — Simone aLeesa (@Simspice1) August 16, 2022

“You can almost hear them when you see handwriting. I unpacked my mom’s measuring spoons yesterday from an old, old box and the sound of them made me cry. She baked a lot,” @Simspice1 replied on Twitter.

After my grandfather died, I found a book I had given him for Father’s Day. On the cover, I wrote a message and signed it “we love you, papaw”

He had written below it - unknown to us - “I love you also.” It’s with me always now pic.twitter.com/uDUgeOoPRH — Tayterth0t (@tmguffey3) August 16, 2022

“After my grandfather died, I found a book I had given him for Father’s Day. On the cover, I wrote a message and signed it ‘we love you, papaw’ He had written below it – unknown to us – ‘I love you also.’ It’s with me always now,” @tmguffey3 wrote, sharing a photo of his tattoo.

Y'know, I can't think of anything I'd want my kids to hear me say more than those last 3 lines. What a lovely note... — Carter Neal (@Cartereneal) August 15, 2022

“Y’know, I can’t think of anything I’d want my kids to hear me say more than those last 3 lines. What a lovely note…,” @Cartereneal said in a tweet.

