Woman discovers her husband’s cheating by using ‘hidden’ phone hack

In The Know
A woman checked the “hidden” photos album on her husband’s phone and found evidence that he was cheating.

The woman turned to Reddit’s “Relationship Advice” forum to ask for help. She was struggling to decide whether to confront her husband about his cheating. She was also feeling guilty about going through his phone.

The woman explained that she was using her husband’s phone to work on their finances when she had the sudden impulse to snoop. “I checked the ‘hidden’ photos album,” she recalled. “All the photos there were private photos of me, but mixed in there I found a bikini photo of his ex and a girl’s boob that clearly wasn’t mine.”

Taken aback by what she found, the woman decided to go through her husband’s text messages to find more information. She discovered that her husband (then-boyfriend) had visited his ex-girlfriend in November 2020. “He reached out to his ex and hung out with her,” she wrote. “I don’t know if they had sex but I’m almost sure that they did or at least something physical happened.”

Then the woman investigated the “boob” photo she found. She discovered that the photo belonged to a woman her husband had been sleeping with before they began dating. Strangely, however, the photo was downloaded much later, when the Reddit poster and her now-husband were already together.

“The same date that the old photo was saved (November 2020), he reached out just saying ‘Hey X, how are you doing? I was thinking about you,’” the woman explained. “So I [think] that’s why he went back, saved the old photo and then reached out.”

The woman continued to go through her husband’s phone but didn’t find any other evidence of cheating. However, she was extremely shaken by the fact that her husband had lied to her about those two incidents.

The woman explained that she and her husband were newlyweds, and that she had moved to a new country to be with him. She asked Reddit whether she should confront her husband. “I really don’t know how to feel and what to do,” she wrote. “How do I tell him that I saw his phone? Or should I just leave [him]?”

Redditors almost unanimously advised the woman to keep a record of her husband’s unfaithfulness, and many advised her to leave him.

“Send yourself the evidence with dates, and then confront him by telling him what you found. Why does it matter if he knows that you snooped at this point?” one Redditor wrote.

“Based upon his actions he has very little respect for you, and if he cheated once he most likely will do it again,” another Redditor commented.

