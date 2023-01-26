Woman discovered shot to death in car on Dallas street, police say

The body of a woman was located by Dallas police early Thursday in a car that was on a street.

Dallas police believe the woman died from a gunshot wound.

No one had been arrested in the shooting.

Dallas police were on a routine patrol at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway when they noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

A woman was found in the vehicle’s driver seat with a gunshot wound, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman had not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.