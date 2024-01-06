Woman Who Disappeared from Bar Hours into the New Year Found Dead Days Later

Jennifer Hicks was found dead in Rochester, N.Y., on Tuesday afternoon

jennifer hicks/Instagram Jennifer Hicks

A 33-year-old woman was found dead in Rochester, N.Y. after she went missing on New Year’s Day.

Jennifer Hicks was found dead “at the bottom of an embankment” in Rochester, per the Monroe County Sheriff's Office’s news release. She was found between Scio St. and Portland Ave. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pittsford, N.Y. resident went missing after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration on Monday morning at Ziggy’s bar on Railroad Street in Rochester. She was last seen at 2:30 a.m. before authorities located her body the following afternoon.

According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer's father reported her missing after he hadn’t heard from her. He filed a missing persons report on Monday afternoon.

Her body was found by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and Rochester Police officers after “a coordinated effort" utilized drones and a search on foot, said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time,” concluded the news release.

Monroe County Deputy Brendan Hurley told the Democrat and Chronicle that the investigation is ongoing and there appears to be no signs of foul play.

Additionally, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine the cause of her death.

jennifer hicks/Instagram Jennifer Hicks

Hicks worked in emergency services and served as a vehicle operator for Monroe Ambulance. In early November, she shared on her Instagram profile that she had received her EMT certification.

Representatives for Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information on Friday.



