Woman dies after two people shot in Durham. What we know.

A woman was killed and another was injured in a double shooting south of downtown Durham on Wednesday afternoon.

Durham police officers responded at around 12:20 p.m. to a shooting in the 3000 block of East Weaver Street.

Two adult women were found shot and were hospitalized.

Tonya Richardson, 45, died from her injuries. The second woman, who was not identified by police, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.

Police ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call Investigator K. Foley at 919-560-4440 ext. 29521 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.