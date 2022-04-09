Woman dies after she was struck by car. What Fresno police say contributed to collision

A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday night in north Fresno and later died at a hospital.

The collision happened at 10:52 p.m. at Blackstone and Sierra avenues when a vehicle traveling northbound on Blackstone struck the woman who appeared to jump in front of the vehicle, Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said.

Officers arrived and found the woman on the roadway and performed life-saving measures before she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The identification of the woman and her age was not immediately known, but Valles said she may be known in the area. Police were seeking next of kin.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with officers. Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor, Valles said.

“The vehicle had a green light,” he said. “Based on the witnesses’ (statements), it appears this female darted out in front of the car.”

The police traffic unit was investigating the collision and Sierra and Blackstone were shut down for several hours.