Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless camp, mayor says it was a matter of 'when' not 'if'

The city said in a news release Tuesday that at last count there were 83 tents on the city hall courtyard and about 45 to 60 people living there. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC - image credit)

A woman staying at the homeless encampment in front of city hall in Regina has died. Despite there being numerous overdoses at the site, the city and camp volunteers said she is the first person to die there since it was set up.

Regina police said they were called to the scene shortly before 5:45 a.m. CST Wednesday for a report of a suspected overdose. When they arrived, EMS were on scene with a dead adult female. Her name has not yet been released, but the city said her next of kin have been informed.

The exact cause of death is under investigation.

Mandla Mthembu, a volunteer at the camp, said many there are emotional and raw after the woman's death.

"[She was] very well known in the camp and the community and very missed by everyone here," said Mthembu.

The city said in a news release Tuesday that at last count there were 83 tents on the courtyard and about 45 to 60 people living in the camp. New tents now line the east side of the city hall building.

Mandla Mthembu, a camp volunteer, says the woman who died was well known in the camp and community, and is very missed. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Mthembu said he is not surprised.

"There's a lot of people out here that don't have access to homes, are seeking help in shelters or different resources. So we're more surprised that we haven't got some engagement from some of the other groups of people in power that can do something," he said.

Mayor Sandra Masters said she believes the City of Regina is doing everything within its power to help the homeless camped out in front of city hall.

After offering condolences to the loved ones and the community of the woman who died Wednesday, Masters said the city is actively working with community run organizations, police, the fire department, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Social Services to help find people homes, shelters and the supports they need.

But she said many of them have turned down help from social services and addiction and mental health services. Masters said it was only a matter of time before someone died at the encampment.

"It was not a matter of 'if.' It was a matter of 'when' it was going to happen," said Masters.

"Because the behaviour when it's an addiction is a physiological need. And there's a larger gathering during the day and in the evening of folks who have residences to go to … but there is an element of wanting to participate together."

Mayor Sandra Masters spoke to media Wednesday afternoon about the city hall homeless encampment and the woman who died there. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Services turned down

On Wednesday afternoon, Regina police sent out a public safety alert warning about an increase in suspected drug overdose deaths. There have been three apparent drug overdose deaths in Regina, including the woman from the encampment, since Tuesday morning.

"I think it's safe to say that overdoses, not just here but across the country, are unbelievable. In the City of Regina from January to the end of June, data from the RPS would tell us that we have had 72 deaths in the first six months of the year here in the city," said Masters.

"Whatever we're doing isn't working."

Dezaray Littletent and her puppy Mohawk live in the encampment in front of City Hall.

Dezaray Littletent and her puppy Mohawk live in the encampment in front of city hall. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

In a statement to CBC News, Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky extended condolences to family, friends and the community for the loss of the woman at the encampment.

"Ministry of Social Services mobile outreach workers are available at city hall every Tuesday and Thursday to connect individuals to emergency shelter and income assistance," said Makowsky.

"The Ministry of Social Services continues to attempt to engage those at the encampment to offer income assistance and housing supports; unfortunately, the majority of those offers continue to be rejected."

As for how long the encampment will be at city hall, Masters said the people cannot simply be removed, and instead must have a place to go. Masters said the problem is being actively worked on by all parties.

"The question now is, what do we do with folks who decline service?"