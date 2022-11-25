Woman Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip in Zion National Park with Husband

SPRINGDALE, UT - MAY 14: A sign hangs at the entrance to Zion National Park on May 14, 2020 in Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park had a limited reopening yesterday as part of its reopening plan after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

A woman died while hiking with her husband in near-freezing conditions at Zion National Park in Utah, authorities said.

The 31-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband were hiking in the Narrows area of the park, and had started their 16-mile "top-down" hike Tuesday when they set up camp that night.

"The man reported they became dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia," according to a statement from Zion National Park.

By Wednesday morning, visitors at the park had found the husband injured and the woman non-responsive. While passers-by started CPR on the woman, the husband was transported to Zion Emergency Center, according to the park.

"Farther up the Narrows, other team members found a non-responsive woman near the Virgin River," according to the statement. "First responders administered emergency aid, but they determined she was deceased."

It was determined that the man had left his wife's side in order to seek help, authorities said.

More than 20 search and rescue team members were involved in the rescue. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the National Park Service are currently investigating the woman's death.

The incident came on the same day that 20-year-old hiker Emily Sotelo was found dead after a solo hike in the mountains of New Hampshire.

The sophomore at Vanderbilt University was reported missing on Sunday after she didn't return from a trip to Lafayette Place Campground, according to a post from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief. She planned to hike in the area.

"Due to the harsh weather conditions a search commenced Sunday evening and thru the night. Searchers were hampered by high winds, cold temperatures and blowing snow," a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation said. "Searchers spent the next two days looking for Emily and Tuesday afternoon tracks and items belonging to Emily were located at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. A plan was made to concentrate the search effort in this area on Wednesday when ground searchers located her body at 11:15 AM."