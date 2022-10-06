Woman Dies Mid-Flight After Suffering Heart Attack While Traveling from Houston to London

United Airlines
United Airlines

A woman died of an apparent heart attack while flying from Houston to London Wednesday, authorities confirm.

The passenger was flying on a United Airlines flight when she went into cardiac arrest.

She was aboard Flight 880, which took off from Houston at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and landed around 7:40 a.m. local time at London's Heathrow Airport, according to flight-tracking data.

"We were called at 6:33 a.m. today to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest on board a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, United Airlines extended its "deepest condolences" to the family of the as-yet unidentified woman.

"A customer onboard United flight 880 today, from Houston to London Heathrow, experienced a medical emergency onboard," a company rep said in a statement to the outlet.

"Medical personnel met the aircraft on arrival at London Heathrow," the spokesperson said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the customer's family and loved ones."

