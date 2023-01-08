Woman dies in latest Sacramento-area storm as tree falls on tent in the River District

A woman was killed when a tree fell Saturday in the River District amid the region’s latest severe winter storm, Sacramento Fire Department officials said.

The unhoused woman, who was in her 40s, was in her tent when the tree fell on her about 6:45 p.m. on an American River levee along the 700 block of North Fifth Street.

Other unhoused individuals pulled the tree off the woman, fire officials said, and crews performed life-saving measures before taking her to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The death is the seventh connected to a series of storms that have lashed the region since New Year’s Eve.

During the first storm, three people — Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma; Mei Keng Lam, 57 of San Leandro; and Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland — were killed after becoming stranded in floodwaters in south Sacramento County, and a 72-year-old man was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz.

The second storm, which moved across Northern California on Wednesday, killed a 2-year-old boy when a tree landed on his family’s trailer near Occidental.

A 19-year-old was killed after driving into standing water, hydroplaning and striking a tree in Fairfield.

Storm respite centers open into next week

Weather-respite operations at the Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter lobby are extended through Jan. 12, according to the city.

The Outreach and Engagement Center at 3615 Auburn Blvd. is open 24 hours and accepts walk-ups, the city said. The center has a capacity of 50 people and welcomes families as well as pets.

According to the city, the North Fifth Shelter lobby at 700 N. Fifth St. operates 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. It can shelter up to 20 people and also accepts walk-ups. This location is for adults only, no pets.

Sacramento Regional Transit light rail and buses are available for free to go to and from any weather-respite location, according to the city. The SacRT light rail station at Watt/I-80 station connects to bus Route 1, which has a stop near the Outreach and Engagement Center.

Riders will need to inform SacRT staff that they are going to/leaving the warming center.

The schedule for SacRT shuttle services from City Hall to the Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter is as follows. The pick-up location at City Hall is on 10th Street between I and H streets..

Sunday, Jan. 8 — None.

Monday, Jan. 9 — at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 — at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — at 6 p.m.

Sacramento Regional Transit allows animals on leash and in cages, the city said. Personal belongings are limited to items people can carry themselves unassisted on one trip.