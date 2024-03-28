Woman Dies After ‘Intentionally’ Being Hit By Car During Evening Stroll with Her Husband: Police

Shaunda Bizzell was killed by a man who drove his car into her and her husband minutes after he called 911 and made threats to bomb a building, police allege

Derek Bizzell usually takes an evening walk by himself but on Monday, his wife, Shaunda Bizzell, came with him for the first time.

The couple was walking in their Chesterfield, Va., neighborhood before 7 p.m. when they saw a car approaching that looked like it was gunning for them, Derek, 51, told WWBT.

“We walked around the curb,” he told WWBT. “We could see a car coming up the middle of the street like cars always do, and then he got closer to us. I could see him veer. I screamed her name, and all I heard was the thump.”

The crash sent Shaunda, 42, flying in the air. She landed on top of a nearby car. Derek was thrown underneath that same car. Immediately, he tried calling 911.

“I couldn’t talk, but some people from the neighborhood came and took my phone and they were able to talk to 911,” he told the outlet.

Chesterfield County Police were already in the area, responding to a suspicious call in the area, the department said in a release. A man had called the Emergency Communications Center, gave his name and threatened to shoot a school, bomb a building, and assault police officers, the release states.

When officers reached the street the couple were on, they found a car crash involving a 2012 Hyundai and two pedestrians, the release said.

Shaunda was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. Derek suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers quickly determined that the driver of the car, identified as Daniel N. Anderson, 22, was the same person who called the ECC and made the threatening statements, the release said. Anderson was not injured in the crash. He was detained at the scene.

Police launched a preliminary investigation and now say that Anderson “intentionally steered his vehicle toward the pedestrians,” according to the release.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, making threats of death or bodily injury and making threats to bomb or damage buildings, police said in the release.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Derek is devastated that Shaunda is gone. “My wife was a beautiful soul, always had a pretty smile on her face, a genuine laugh, she had a love for God and family,” Derek told WWBT.

“I’m a little banged up,” he told the outlet, “but if I could trade places with my wife, I would.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.



