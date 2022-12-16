Woman dies from injuries in duplex home fire in Southwest Fort Worth

A woman died in a fire at a duplex home on the 3100 block of Green Ridge Street in Southwest Fort Worth on Thursday night, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department..

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 8:45 p.m. and the home was engulfed in flames. They found the woman inside, rescued her and treated her injuries. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Identification of the woman has not been released because her family has not yet been informed. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according a fire-department press release.

According to the fire department, the fire caused considerable damage to the duplex, including an adjoining unit that displaced two other uninjured adults.