Woman dies after her boat crashes into an anchored vessel in the Florida Keys

A woman died after the boat on which she was a passenger struck an anchored vessel in the Florida Keys.

The 17-foot center console boat was traveling in Florida Bay when it struck a 31-foot vessel that was anchored near mile marker 81 in Islamorada on Sunday, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. David Dipre.

The boat was driven by Shawn Fugate, 46, with passengers Hinda Katz and her two sons, Dipre said.

Fire-rescue medics took Katz to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where she was pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Dipre said in a statement.

Neither Fugate, the boys or the man on the anchored vessel, 66-year-old Mark Dupre, were injured.

The FWC is the lead investigating agency. Dipre could not be immediately reached for follow-up questions, including where Katz, her sons or Fugate live.

