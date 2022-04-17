Woman dies following downtown hit and run

Police say they believe a white 2019 or newer Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior and convertible top was involved in the collision. (Toronto Police Service - image credit)

A 30-year-old woman has died after she was struck in a hit and run in downtown Toronto on Thursday, Toronto police say.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an area near Spadina Avenue and King Street West for a collision.

Police said then that a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck a pedestrian, briefly stopped, and then fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where she died on Saturday.

Police have not released the woman's identity.



Investigators have released an image of the vehicle and driver they believe were involved in the hit and run.

The vehicle is described as a white, 2019, or newer, Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior and convertible top.

The only suspect description provided by police is that the driver is a man with dark hair. Officers are asking him to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

Police are also asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have been in the area or have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.