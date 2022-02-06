Woman dies after falling 60 feet from top of historic sailing ship in Texas harbor

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read
Screengrab of the ship, ELISSA, from a Facebook post by Galveston Historic Seaport.

A woman is dead after falling from the top of a mast on a nearly 150-year-old ship at a Galveston, Texas harbor, outlets report.

The woman, 58, was a volunteer working on the vessel, KTRK reported.

She was wearing a safety harness when she fell around noon on Saturday, Jan. 5, according to the outlet.

The ship, named ELISSA, was constructed in 1877 and acquired by the Galveston Historical Foundation in the 1970s and restored.

The Tall Ship is one of three in the world like it that can still sail, according to the foundation, which maintains the vessel and operates it as a “floating museum.” About 40,000 visitors come aboard the ship each year.

Although the volunteer was using safety gear, her harness unclipped from the lines it was supposed to be attached to, police told Galveston newspaper The Daily News.

Police are investigating the fall, and ELISSA will be closed for the rest of the weekend, the paper reported.

