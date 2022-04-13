Woman dies climbing over border wall after she’s snared in harness, AZ sheriff says

A woman climbed the United States-Mexico border wall and died after she became trapped in her harness, Arizona authorities said.

The 32-year-old woman was found dead hanging upside down from the border wall around 11 p.m. on April 11 near Douglas, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

It appeared she had used a harness to rappel down the border wall into the U.S. but her foot and leg got struck, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman had been hanging upside down for a “significant” period of time before she was discovered, deputies said.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital, deputies said.

The Mexican Consulate and authorities were informed of her death.

“These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels said. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons.”

Two men crossing the border wall near Clint, Texas, were injured after falling from the barrier on April 1, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Both men were taken to a hospital for their injuries. One man died on April 5, the agency said.

5-year-old says she crossed border alone — one of 160 kids found in a week, feds say

Young migrant trapped inside duffel bag is freed from burning SUV, Texas video shows

4-year-old girl found alone, huddled on riverbank at Texas border, officials say