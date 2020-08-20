Woman dies in car crash on North Klondike Highway, 2 others injured

Yukon RCMP say a young woman died in a car crash on Wednesday and two others were injured.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. at kilometre 277 of the North Klondike Highway, according to an RCMP news release Thursday.

Carmacks RCMP found a four-door sedan on its roof in the middle of the highway. RCMP say that section of the highway was gravel and under construction.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, had died at the scene. A 20-year-old woman was trapped in the vehicle. RCMP and paramedics got her out. The statement said she has serious injuries and was brought to hospital.

Another passenger, a 48-year-old man, also sustained minor injuries.

The news release says an RCMP collision analyst and the Yukon coroner went to the scene.

"Preliminary investigation has determined that the vehicle hit the right shoulder of the road and rolled several times until it came to rest on its roof."

The highway was closed for about two hours until the scene investigation was finished around 1:30 p.m.

Carmacks RCMP and Yukon Coroner's Service are continuing the investigation.