Woman dies in car crash on major road near Lexington interstate

A 63-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon in a crash, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office and Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Belinda Sanchez, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at 4:43 p.m. as a result of blunt trauma injuries from the crash, according to the coroner’s office. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. The traffic management center said the collision involved a car and a tractor-trailer.

Nearby traffic was detoured while police investigated. The traffic management center reported the road reopened around 6:10 p.m.

It’s the second fatal crash in Lexington in two days. On Sunday an unidentified woman died in a single-vehicle wreck on Bryan Station Road. The woman was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

All inbound lanes of Newtown Pike at Aristides Blvd are now open. https://t.co/XMANTsWl9M — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 7, 2023

That crash and Monday’s crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning.