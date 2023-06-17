Woman dies in boating accident at Pine Flat Lake. Several people thrown around

A woman was killed in a boating accident Friday evening at Pine Flat Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokesman Tony Botti said the incident happened at 8:15 p.m. when the boat struck a log in the water.

Several people were thrown around and one passenger hit her head on the boat, knocking her unconscious, Botti said.

Deputies were already on patrol at the lake and responded and performed CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Deputies are investigating the incident by interviewing people involved and searching the water for the log. The boat was impounded for further examination, Botti said.

“The Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters to be aware of floating debris in all waterways right now,” he said. “Have someone serve as a lookout for hazards. Boaters must travel at five miles per hour or less after sunset.”