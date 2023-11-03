Woman dies after being rescued from car found in Devon river

The River Tavy at Lopwell Dam, Devon - Daniel Dayment/SWNS

A woman has died after her car plunged into a river.

Rescue services were called at 10.15am on Thursday to the scene at the River Tavy in Roxborough, near Plymouth, Devon.

The victim was freed from the vehicle and taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was being treated as non-suspicious and that search and rescue teams had established that no one else was in the car at the time.

Despite the bad weather the incident is not thought to be weather-related - Daniel Dayment/SWNS

The force said: Her next-of-kin have been informed.

“The car was secured by the fire service and has since been recovered.”

Police added that her death was not thought to be related to Storm Ciaran despite flooding and high winds this week.

A spokesman for Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team said: “As the strongest winds and rain were beginning to subside, we were called to attend an incident below Lopwell Dam.

“Multiple agencies were involved in locating and recovering a car submerged in the River Tavy. Searches of the river banks were carried out to ensure that no one else was requiring assistance,” they added.

