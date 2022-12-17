Woman dies after being injured following Brixton concert crush

Police outside Brixton O2 Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman has sadly died after being injured when crowds of people attempted to enter the O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday night.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, of Newham died on Saturday morning in hospital, the police said.

She was one of three women who were taken to hospital following the incident. A post-mortem will be held on Sunday at the Greenwich Public Mortuary.

The two other women, aged 21 and 23-years-old, remain in a critical condition following the incident whereby a large number of people attempted to force their way into the venue to see Nigerian artist, Asake.

Speaking at the scene on Friday, chief superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I’d like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected. Having seen some of the really upsetting images on social media our thoughts are with them.

(PA)

“An urgent investigation is currently under way led by detectives from our Specialist Crime Command and cordons remain in place as officers continue to work at the scene.

“This is still a fast moving and evolving picture and we are working to establish the events that led up to the incident.

"We are also aware of a vast amount of footage on social media and of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with footage from officers’ body worn video cameras.”

The Met has also set up an online page for the submission of photos and videos to help with the investigation and have called for any witnesses to come forward.

Following the news, Asake said he is "devastated" and "overwhelmed with grief".

In a statement posted on Instagram, Asake said: "I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

"My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

"I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

"My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca's passing.

"If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police."

Commenting on night, one woman told the Standard that she had fallen amid the mass of people rushing in and had been kicked “around like a football”.

told the Standard: “I was going into the concert and I was crushed from behind. The crowd was insane.

“I fell down, they were stepping on my head. I couldn’t breathe.

“There was a woman next to me in a very bad way as well. A security guard was also injured and a pregnant woman outside being resuscitated.

“I thought I’d taken my last breath, I’m still getting flashbacks.”

The Met is also set to refer last night’s events to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A local MP has called for answers on the incident, stating that “ticketing and security procedures have not performed as they should have”.

Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall, said in a statement posted on Twitter: “It is very clear ticketing and security procedures have not performed as they should have for this incident to have occurred.

“We need answers about exactly how this happened and safeguards against it in future. This will be fully investigated by Specialist Crime detectives, supported by Lambeth Council’s Licensing Unit.”

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 ref 6725/15Dec.