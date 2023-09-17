Woman dies after being dropped off at Calgary medical centre with extensive injuries

CALGARY — The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was dropped off at a hospital with extensive injuries.

Police say the injured woman was left at the Foothills Medical Centre on Friday, Sept. 15.

The woman died the following evening.

Calgary police say homicide investigators are following up with the people who dropped the woman off at the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press