Woman dies on A1 near Dunbar after being hit by vehicle on East Lothian dual carriageway

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on the A1 in East Lothian.

Emergency services were alerted after the 45-year-old pedestrian was struck on the dual carriageway between Thistly Cross and Spott roundabouts, near Dunbar, at around 2.55am today.

The woman was seriously injured and died at the scene.

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, Police Scotland's area commander for East Lothian, said: "Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

"The lady's family is being supported by our officers."

The road remains closed in both directions for collision investigation works. Local diversions have been put in place.

Chief Inspector Leathes added: "I wish to thank the members of the public who have already contacted us to assist but would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, who has not yet come forward, to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"I'd also ask any motorist travelling on the A1 near Dunbar between 2.30am and 3am to check any dashcam footage they may have as this could help our investigation."