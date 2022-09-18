Woman who died following wreck near Parkland Saturday afternoon has been identified

A 68-year old Elbe woman has been identified after she died following a wreck near Parkland Saturday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

Bridget M. Urman died at an area hospital, Trooper Robert Reyer said via social media on Saturday.

About 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Urman was headed west on 143rd Street, then turned left onto state Route 7, also known as Pacific Avenue.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Puyallup man was headed north on SR7. Troopers say he crashed into the woman’s car, then apparently fled from the scene, according to Trooper Reyer.

Reyer said Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies later found the man and brought him back to the scene.

The Puyallup man faces a number of possible charges, including vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. He also is suspected of driving under the influence.

Traffic was slowed in the area for more than three hours, according to State Patrol.