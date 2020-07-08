This Woman Designed a Real-Life "Cinderella Bedroom"—Here's Where She Got Her Royal Decor

Photo credit: Instagram / ������������ ����������������

If you ask us, you can never be too old for Disney Princess decor. Sure, the Cinderella comforter set you've had since childhood might not have aged well, but it doesn't mean you can't have a tasteful, yet elegant Disney Princess–themed room as an adult. And one Disney loving mama just proved it.

YouTuber Kelsey Michelle has over ten Disney themed rooms in her home, and she often shows peeks of them on her Instagram and Tik Tok accounts. Her latest room makeover has really dazzled us, though. Michelle transformed her master bedroom into a magical and luxe Cinderella-styled escape fit for a real-life princess.

From the glimpses we've seen on Michelle's social channels, the room looks like it's straight out of a fairy tale. Subtle nods to the Disney princess in blue are featured throughout, but without feeling tacky. The white colored walls and soft beige carpet create a calm perfect for slumber, while the fanciful decor adds some magic. It's the type of luxurious room you'd expect to find at Cinderella's Castle.

Creating this royal boudoir involved a bit of antiquing, a couple of orders from Amazon (products are listed at the bottom of the page), and a lot of creativity. Luckily for Michelle, her local antique store had a piece that fit her vision and budget. "I found the perfect Cinderella bed for our master bedroom" she writes on Instagram. She notes that it dates back to the 1800s and was imported from Paris.

For lighting, Michelle opted for a crystal fandelier and a ceiling medallion to complement it. She painted the medallion in gold and blue.

This DIY bubble ornament decor makes for a charming visual. She shows fans how to make the bubbles below.

When it comes to getting some beauty rest, she tapped Disney-styled designer Mouse Sew House on Etsy for this adorable pillow.

She also purchased the limited edition Cinderella Key made for the film's 70th anniversary and framed it.

To help fans got the look at home, Michelle published a board to Amazon which links to the products she used to style her room. Below you'll find the fandelier, the ceiling medallion, the two sizes of bubble ornaments used for the wall, the pictography book and leafing paint used to design the ornaments, and the luxe carriage-styled Bluetooth speaker. You can shop the pieces below.

