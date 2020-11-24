Woman denies making fake claims about Barrow grooming gang

Barrow-in-Furness (Shutterstock)

A woman accused of making false allegations that she had been abused by a grooming gang has denied attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Eleanor Williams, 19, was released on conditional bail ahead of trial at Preston Crown Court in August.

The teenager, of Barrow-in-Furness, had been held in custody ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

Ms Williams pleaded not guilty to eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of public justice.

She is accused of falsifying evidence and making false allegations of rape against two men between October 2017 and October 2019.

Between June and October last year, she is also alleged to have made false allegations to police about three other men who she claimed were involved in human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and sexual assaults.

It is further alleged that she made false allegations of rape, assault and human trafficking for sexual exploitation in May.

Ms Williams was released on condition bail ahead of a pre-trial hearing at Preston Crown Court on 2 July.

