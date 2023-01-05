Woman denies aiding female genital mutilation of girl, 4

A woman has denied being involved in the female genital mutilation (FGM) of a four-year-old British girl in Kenya.

Amina Noor, 39, is accused of aiding and abetting a non-UK citizen in an act of genital mutilation between 2006 and 2007.

She appeared at the Old Bailey, where she was released on bail until her trial at the same court in October.

FGM was criminalised in the UK in 2003 and carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

What is female genital mutilation, or FGM?

The procedure sees the female genitals cut, injured or changed for non-medical reasons.

It is also possible to be charged for encouraging or assisting someone in carrying out the procedure, and health professionals and teachers are legally required to report any cases they become aware of.

A 2015 study based on 2011 census data reported that London had the highest prevalence rate of FGM in England and Wales, with an estimated 2.1% of women in the capital affected.

NHS data shows that 755 individuals in London were identified as victims of FGM from July to September 2022 - the highest number of all the NHS commissioning regions in England.

