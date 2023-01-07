Woman dead after her van crashed into a tree on US 41 in Bradenton, Troopers say

A Bradenton woman was killed in a single-car crash late Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release on Saturday.

The crash happened at 11:43 p.m. on 34th Avenue West and 14th Street West (US 41) in Bradenton.

A 35-year-old woman was driving a van along 34th Avenue when the vehicle drifted left as she approached the intersection with US 41. The van veered off the road and hit a tree, FHP said.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is still being investigated.