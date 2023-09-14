Woman dead after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary

Police are looking into the factors that led to a fatal Thursday morning pedestrian-involved collision. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

The Calgary Police Traffic Section is investigating a Thursday morning incident in the city's northwest that left one woman dead.

At around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian-vehicle collision near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Upper Place N.W.

Police said that a 41-year-old woman driving east on 24th Avenue N.W. in a hatchback struck a 21-year-old woman who was trying to cross the road.

The injured woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

Police are investigating a number of factors, including the position of the sun in relation to the driver's view and the pedestrian crossing the road outside of a designated crosswalk.

Neither excessive speed or alcohol are believed to be factors in this collision, police said.